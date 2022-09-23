Four more pennants will be raised to the rafters of the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight as the Penticton Vees look to continue their reign as B.C. Hockey League champions.
The four pennants – representing the spoils of a 2021-22 campaign that saw the Vees win their division and league in the regular season, then do it again in the playoffs – will be hoisted prior to puck drop at 7 p.m. for the club’s 2022-23 home opener against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
“We’ve kind of gone on a run of adding banners to the rafters every year for awhile now, and it’s very difficult to do. And it’s something we always talk to our players about – leaving something behind and being part of something that will hang in the building after they leave,” said Fred Harbison, the Vees’ head coach, general manager and president, in an interview Thursday.
“Our goal is always to try to win a championship, but the fun part about it is every other team in our league has that goal and there’s only one trophy.”
Harbinson, who last season picked up his third award for BCHL coach of the year, has a wealth of returning players, including high-flying brothers Josh and Bradley Nadeau, who scored 118 points between them last season, and defencemen Ryan Hopkins and Frank Djurasevic, who will serve as captain.
Among the notable newcomers is 19-year-old Dovar Tinling, who split last season between the University of Vermont in the NCAA and the Des Moines Buccaneers in the United States Hockey League.
The product of Pointe-Clair, Que., stands five-foot-11, weighs 185 pounds, and attended a Philadelphia Flyers development camp this past summer.
Tinling skated with the Nadeau brothers in the Vees’ final exhibition game, and the trio is now expected to form the club’s top line – maybe.
“They have the potential,” said Harbinson, “but hopefully we’re kind of like we have been in the past, where on a given night they can be (the top line), while on another night we need the (Jackson) Nieuwendyk line to carry the mail. We have a lot of depth on all positions.”
Two more newcomers, Luca Di Pasquo and Hank Levy, will split goaltending duties to start. Both have experience playing U.S. junior hockey.
Tickets for tonight’s game cost $17 for adults and $15 for seniors, while kids get in for free courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction. The first 500 fans through the doors tonight will get a 2022-23 fridge magnet schedule, courtesy of Huber Bannister Chevrolet.