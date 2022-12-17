The Penticton Vees picked up their second consecutive win on Friday, dispatching the Wenatchee Wild 7-2 at the SOEC.
Aydar Suniev led the way offensively as he recorded his first career BCHL hat-trick. Brett Moravec and Josh Niedermayer each had a goal and an assist. Beanie Richter and Nic DeGraves also found the back of the net.
Hank Levy picked up his eighth win, as he stopped 16 of 18 shots.
It was a feisty affair, as the two teams combined for eight misconducts, including a scrap between the Vees’ Ben Brunette and the Wild’s Dane Westen.
Moravec and Suniev scored in the first period, as the Vees led 2-0 after 20 minutes. Moravec opened the scoring at 4:48 and Suniev doubled the Vees’ lead at 14:06.
Richter added to the Vees’ lead in the second period, scoring at 6:09 to make it 3-0.
Penticton scored four more times in the third period. Suniev picked up his second goal of the game at 8:17 to make it 4-0. After the Wild scored to make it 4-1, Niedermayer scored on a blast from the blue line at 10:39 to put the Vees up 5-1. Suniev got his hat-trick goal 11 minutes into the third period, as he scored on a breakaway to push the score to 6-1. DeGraves got the Vees’ last goal, as he scored on the power play a minute and half after Suniev.
Wenatchee scored late on a power play to make it 7-2.
--
GAME NOTES
Beanie Richter’s goal was his first in 10 games. With his assist Friday, Spencer Smith now has seven points (4G, 3A) in seven games. With the win, Hank Levy improved his record to 8-0. The Vees are now 3-1-0-0 against the Wenatchee Wild.
--
GAME STATS
Final Score: 7-2, Vees
Shots: 42-18, Vees
Vees Scoring:
Vees PP: 1/4
Vees PK: 4/5
Three Stars:
Aydar Suniev
Brett Moravec
Josh Niedermayer
Attendance: 2,918
Next Game: Saturday, December 17, at West Kelowna Warriors, 7:00 pm