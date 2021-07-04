West Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith was eating dinner last week when she got the call telling her she would be swimming the 100-metre breaststroke for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in July.
“Oh my gosh, it was so exciting,” she said.
Smith trained with West Kelowna’s Liquid Lightning Swim Club until the club folded into the Kelowna AquaJets.
After placing third in the 100 M breaststroke at the Canadian Olympic swim trials two weeks ago in Toronto, Smith wasn’t sure she would make the Olympic team.
“I put up a good swim,” she said. “Everything that I had was in the pool that day.”
Although she was at peace with the possibility of not making the team, she read in the selection criteria that with an earlier Olympic qualifying time, she fit in one of the priorities.
“I thought I might have a shot and I tried not to think about it,” she said.
Before racing in the trials, the last time Smith competed long course was in March 2020.
The road to Tokyo was bumpy for Smith.
In March 2020 she was on the verge of leaving for the Canadian Olympic trials when they were postponed and the world shut down due to COVID-19.
Without a pool to train in, Smith was swimming outdoors in AquaJets head coach Emil Dimitrov’s backyard pool.
She moved to Minnesota in July 2020 to train with her college team, returning to Kelowna in December to make sure her two-week quarantine wouldn’t interfere with her training.
With another wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country in the spring, the Canadian swim trials were postponed in April, and then May before finally taking place in June.
Another challenge for Smith was training in a 50-metre pool. Although the H2O Centre in Kelowna can offer a 50-metre pool, it is currently only two 25-metre pools.
Smith had to wake up at 3:30 a.m. and drive to Kamloops three days a week to train from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. in its 50-metre pool before driving home.
Staying fit turned out to be the easier part, said Smith. Staying competitive was harder.
It was difficult to stay motivated going to the pool every day, not having a short-term goal and not having a competition coming up.
She credits Dimitrov for putting her in a good space the last few months as he was good at keeping her engaged and understanding where her head was at.
But there was the voice of doubt, questioning if the Olympics were even going to happen.
“Now that it’s happening, it’s like the most surreal thing I’ve ever felt,” she said.
Smith acknowledged she has had a lot of people help her push through, from her coaches to her parents, who woke up for many of the 3:30 a.m. drives to Kamloops so she didn’t drive alone.
Chris Collins of Okanagan Peak Performance lent Smith equipment to train when everything was shut down and welcomed her into the gym once it reopened. Smith also received support from CAN Fund #150Women, both financially and through encouragement.
She will leave Saturday for a two-week staging camp in Vancouver before heading to Tokyo.
Smith, who swam the 100 M and 200 M breaststroke for Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics, understands the Tokyo games will look different.
“I'm sad that my family can't be there, but I think it will be like a work trip,” she said. “We're going to be very focussed; we'll swim and then we’ll come home and we’ll celebrate with our families. It's their success just as much (as mine).”
As a second-time Olympian, Smith said she’ll help mentor those who are competing in the games for the first time.
Heats for the 100 M breaststroke will take place in Tokyo July 25, with the semifinals July 26 and the final July 27