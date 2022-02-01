Penticton Vees got back to their winning ways with a three-game sweep over the Wild in Wenatchee on the weekend.
“It’s never easy winning in another team’s rink three nights in a row, especially in Wenatchee,” Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson said in an interview with The Herald, Monday. “We had a tough start of the month both on and off the ice. This will give us a lot of confidence going into Salmon Arm (on Wednesday.)”
The Vees (25-6-0-2) opened the weekend with a 5-2 win over the Wild (11-15-4-1) on Thursday.
Grayson Arnott, Josh Nadeau, Luc Wilson, Beanie Richter and Adam Eisele (into an empty net) scored in the win.
Landon Parker and Hunter Hastings replied for the Wild which trailed 1-0 at the end of the first and 3-2 after 40 minutes.
Kaeden Lane made 23 saves in the victory. Tyler Shea stopped 47 of 51 shots in the Wenatchee net.
On Friday, Penticton skated to a 6-2 win led by Ryan Hopkins with two goals. Brett Moravec, Stefano Bottini, Adam Eisele and Bradley Nadeau added singles. Cade Stibbe and Parker scored in a losing effort.
Lane stopped 31 of 33 saves for Penticton while Shea made 36 saves.
On Saturday, the Vees built an early three-goal lead on its ways to a 4-2 win over Wenatchee. Thomas Pichette, Casey McDonald, Nadeau and Eisele scored in the win. David Hejduk and Garrett Szydlowski replied for the Wild.
Lane, making his third start in three nights, stopped 33 of 35 shots and was named the game’s No. 1 star. Andy Viaha stopped 47 of 51 shots for the Wild.
Penticton remains three points behind Salmon Arm (26-4-2-1) in the hunt for first place overall in the BCHL following a weekend split as Salmon Arm blanked Cranbrook 3-0 Friday and then lost 6-5 Saturday.
“A lot of guys took to the challenge and stepped up their game,” the coach said. “Beanie Richter has played really hard lately and he was rewarded. Other players — Stefano Bottini, Spencer Smith and Thomas Pichette — also elevated their games.”
The Vees have a busy week ahead starting with road games in Salmon Arm Wednesday and Merritt (2-29-1-1) Friday.
With the exception of captain Finlay Williams, who is out for the season, Harbinson said the entire roster is healthy and available to play. The recent acquisition of Eisele has helped fill Williams’ absence in the line-up.
The Vees will return home for the first time in two weeks, Saturday at 6 p.m. against Trail Smoke Eaters (16-15-1-1).
For Saturday’s game, the Vees are hoping to raise $5,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society. Players will wear “Hockey Fights Cancer” decals on their helmets this week and will use lavender-coloured stick tape in the pregame warm-up. Fans are encouraged to wear lavender to Saturday’s game.
“Cancer touches a lot of people and it’s been real close to our organization” Harbinson said.
“We recently lost (governor) Neil Jamieson and a few years ago our chaplain, Jamie (Weberg) passed away. Our trainer, Brendon Kerr is having surgery on Friday and we are all hoping for the best for Brendon.”
