Full details are out now for the B.C. Hockey League’s long-delayed 60th anniversary event later this month in Penticton.
While the new outdoor rink near Gyro Park will be the focus of most activities for events Jan. 20-22, the South Okanagan Events Centre will also be pressed into service to host a top prospects game.
The outdoor rink will play host to three community skating events, along with a BCHL skills competition, alumni game and three-on-three all-star tournament.
The host Penticton Vees will be represented in the all-star game by brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau, while Aydar Suniev will do the honours in the top prospects game.
All of the events are free, with the exception of the top prospects game, tickets for which are just $5 each.
The event was originally set for January 2022, but cancelled as a result of the pandemic.