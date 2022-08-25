Canada Olympic bobsled gold medallist Justin Kripps retiring

Canadian Justin Kripps celebrates his and teammate Alexander Kopacz's gold medal tie with Germany in the two-man bobsled at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton announced in a Twitter post that the 35-year-old from Summerland, B.C., was calling it a career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadian Olympic bobsled champion Justin Kripps is retiring.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton announced in a Twitter post that the 35-year-old from Summerland, B.C., was calling it a career, along with two other members of his four-man crew that captured bronze at the Beijing Olympics -- Ryan Sommer and Cam Stones.

Kripps raced to gold in the two-man bobsled at the 2018 Games and bronze in the four-man at the Beijing Olympics this past winter.

He also won two silver and three bronze world championship medals in various disciplines over his career.

