Linda Brusse and Alison Coutts were winners of the Summerland Ladies Golf League blind partner contest finishing the one-day team event with a score of 65.
Belinda Daniel and Vijai Vaagen were second in the first flight with 66 and Helen Pybus and Karen Brown third with 67.
In the second flight for golfers with a handicap of 24 and over, Vi Ward and Janis Goll won with a score of 68. Pat Gartrell and Gwen Redfern were second with 69. Lanette Graham and Julie Macaulay were third, also with a score of 69.