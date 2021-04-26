Jacob Quillan scored his fourth game-winning goal of the pod season to lift the Penticton Vees to a 3-2 victory Saturday night over the Cranbrook Bucks and cement his club’s hold on first place overall in the BCHL standings.
The product of Dartmouth, N.S., carded his seventh goal of the season just 2:26 into the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock.
Tyler Ho and Liam Malmquist also scored for Penticton, while Kaeden Lane turned aside 25 of 27 shots to earn his ninth win of the season between the pipes.
Lane also got the start Friday night and blocked 17 of 18 shots to secure a 4-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Vees captain Fin Williams scored twice in that contest – including the eventual game winner midway through the second period – while Ho and Joshua Niedermayer added singles.
Luc Wilson recorded just a single assist over the weekend, but remains the Vees’ top offensive producer with 10 goals and 18 points, good for a fifth-place tie in the BCHL scoring race. Malmquist, with 15 points, and Quillan, with 14, round out the club’s top three.
Lane, a 20-year-old Burnaby native, now leads all BCHL goalies in four major statistical categories: goals-against average (1.30), save percentage (0.942%), shutouts (3) and wins (9).
As of Monday morning, the Vees (11-1-0-1) were three points clear of the Victoria Grizzlies (10-3-0-0) for first overall in the BCHL points race.
Penticton has feasted on the Smokies (6-6-0-0) and Bucks (2-10-0-1) in their pod, one of five around the province.
The Vees were set to renew hostilities with Trail on Monday night, before getting a couple of days off ahead of a rematch Thursday night.
In the other Okanagan pod, the host Vernon Vipers (8-3-1-1) have piled up 18 points, with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (6-5-2-1) and West Kelowna Warriors (6-5-1-1) not far behind.
The Vees are slated to conclude their 20-game pod season May 9. The league has not yet announced if it will stage playoffs.