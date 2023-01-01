Three unanswered goals in the third period lifted Penticton Vees to a 6-3 win over Vernon Vipers in BCHL junior A hockey action, Sunday afternoon in Vernon.
Six different players scored for the Vees — Aydar Suniev, Josh Nadeau, Nick DeGraves, Hiroki Gojsic, Joshua Niedermayer and Austin Cameron.
Scoring in the loss were Hank Cleaves, Julian Facchinelli and Isaac Tremblay.
Luca Di Pasquo made 21 saves in the Vees net. Roan Clarke stopped 28 or 34 shots for the Vipers.
Both teams were tied 1-1 after one period of play. The Vees led 4-1 after 40 minutes.
The Vees, now 29-2-0 for the season, return to action Friday with the first of two back-to-back games in Prince George. The Vees won’t return home until Jan. 14 when they face Cowichan Valley.