Local racer Matt Stephenson took the checkered flag in both Late Model main events at the Gordy Mannes Memorial Invitational at Penticton Speedway on the holiday weekend. The speedway will feature the Avion Sprints and Winged Sprints on Friday and Saturday. Visit: pentictonspeedway.com for details.
