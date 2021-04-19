Midway through the 20-game pod season, the Penticton Vees have compiled a BCHL-leading 9-1-0-0-0 record burnished by a pair of convincing weekend wins at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Luc Wilson lit the lamp twice in a 3-0 win Saturday against the Trail Smoke Eaters (4-5-0-0-0) and once more in a 5-1 decision Sunday over the Cranbrook Bucks (1-8-0-0-0).
The 19-year-old Wilson, a native of Duncan, B.C., who is in his first season with the Vees after three in Cowichan Valley, leads his new club with 17 points. As of Monday morning, Wilson, who is committed to the University of Minnesota State, was also locked in a two-way tie with Ellis Rickwood of the Victoria Grizzlies for first overall in the BCHL scoring race.
Liam Malmquist with 13 points, and Jacob Quillan and Ryan Upson with 12 points each, are the Vees’ other scoring leaders.
On the back end, Ben Wozney leads all Vees defencemen with eight points, while No. 1 goalie Kaeden Lane boasts a 1.25 goals-against average and a 7-1 record and backup Kalen McEachern has an even tinier 1.0 GAA and flawless 2-0 record, making them the top tandem in the BCHL.
Lane back-stopped both of the Vees’ weekend wins, beginning with a shutout effort Saturday as he turned aside all 27 shots fired at him by the Smokies.
Wilson scored what stood up as the game winner midway through the first period, Malmquist extended the lead to 2-0 in the middle frame and Wilson capped it off with about six minutes to play in what was a dominating performance by the Vees.
They kept it up Sunday, throwing 41 shots on net in the 5-1 trouncing of the Bucks.
Tyler Ho scored his fourth of the season just three minutes in to get the Vees on the board. Quillan and Wilson pushed the score to 3-0, before Walker Gelbard replied for the Bucks near the end of the second period.
Malmquist and Ryan Upson put an exclamation point on the win with third-period goals.
After a couple of days off, the Vees return to action Wednesday night against Cranbrook (7 p.m.), then meet Trail on Friday (7 p.m.) and Cranbrook again on Saturday (6 p.m.)
No fans are allowed in the stands, but Vees games are broadcast live on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on HockeyTV.com and Shaw Spotlight.
The Vees are slated to conclude their pod season on May 9. The league has not yet announced if it will stage playoffs.
Penticton is hosting one of five pods around the province.
Up the highway in Vernon, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks have compiled a 5-2-2-1-0 record in play against the Vipers (5-3-1-0-0) and West Kelowna Warriors (4-3-1-1-0)