A 10-year-old player who was banned from playing soccer for three years has been reinstated.
The Pinnacles Football Club faced tremendous backlash when the parents of a young player, as well as the child, were banned for three years for what was described by the board’s former chair as “bullying” behaviour directed at the executive.
The former chair admitted the child had done nothing wrong but was disqualified due to a "family membership" clause in the not-for-profit association's bylaws.
The ordeal was covered exclusively by The Herald. In an online poll, readers of the daily newspaper voted overwhelming in favour of reinstating the child.
Late last week, BC Soccer intervened and installed an interim board of directors until the next annual general meeting, scheduled for March 17. The 10 members include Erin Carlson, a town councillor in Summerland, who will serve as interim chair.
The first order of business of the interim board was to reinstate the child. The parental suspension is presently under appeal and is likely to be dropped.
Head coach Manuel Borba, who resigned in protest over the issue — along with four other coaches — will return to the position of co-head coach. Jacquie Hertlein, a former NCAA player, will be the other co-head coach. Borba will look after the men’s program and Hertein the women.
The spring outdoor season will begin April 1, as originally scheduled.
