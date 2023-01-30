If you have Portuguese blood in your veins and can throw a curling stone, your mother country may need you.
The Portuguese Winter Sports Federation is hosting an open house Feb. 11 at the Penticton Curling Club to show off some of its athletes and maybe find new ones.
From 1-3 p.m. that day, members of Portugal’s national curling program will be on hand to teach the game to those who have never tried it or have limited experience.
“Experienced Portuguese-Canadian curlers are also invited to attend to show their skills to our national coaching staff, for possible inclusion on future national teams,” said the program in a press release.
“Portugal's national curling athletes are all currently Portuguese-Canadian with many living in B.C. Come on out and help us to grow Portugal's national curling program.”