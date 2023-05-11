With his club just four wins away from back-to-back B.C. Hockey League playoff championships, Penticton Vees coach Fred Harbinson is also close to clinching a new personal milestone of his own.
When the Vees take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Game 1 of the Fred Page Cup on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, it will mark Harbinson’s seventh appearance at the big dance – matching the BCHL record set by former Powell River Kings coach Kent Lewis.
Lewis won all seven times his clubs made the final, while Harbinson has won five times: 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2022. However, it’s been almost four decades – 1985-86 – since the Vees won back-to-back titles.
Harbinson described his personal coaching success as “an organizational goal because that means the team’s winning… but the biggest thing you take out of it is that it's not easy to win even though we've been on a good run over the last handful of years.”
Such success is relatively new to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, who are making their first-ever appearance in the Fred Page Final – and it shows at the box office.
“They sold out their building – which is a little more than half the size of ours – in a couple hours and they’re both weekday games. And they've actually sold more tickets than we have right now and their city’s probably half the size of ours,” said Harbinson, also the Vees’ general manager and president.
“I’m definitely not calling out our fan because our fan base is awesome. It's the best in in junior hockey. But our attendance has gone the other way slightly… and I think a lot has to do with people getting to the point where they're thinking it's just a foregone conclusion we’re going to win. But we're in the final now and this is about civic pride.”
Not to mention the hockey should be electrifying.
This high-scoring edition of the Vees boasts three players – Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Hopkins and Aydar Suniev – who are expected to hear their names called next month at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and helped the club to a 50-3-1 record in the regular season, which produced a record-setting 0.935 winning percentage.
Alberni Valley finished third in the Coastal Conference with a 31-19-3-1 record that doesn’t quite do the club justice.
“They’re the second-best team, record-wise, since Christmas and they're 19-1 at home since Christmas. This is going to be a great test and we need everybody behind it,” said Harbinson.
“We've won a lot but our boys are going to need the building full this weekend. I know there's a lot of other things going on but I still try to make sure that when there's something going on in the city, that's important to the city, I always go make sure that I’m part of it and giving back to it. And that's all we're asking right now.”
Harbinson is already the winningest coach in BCHL playoff history with 30 series victories and a total of 156 games won. Next on the list is former Chilliwack Chiefs coach Harvey Smyl at 29 series victories and 134 total wins, and the Kings’ Lewis at 23 series victories and 114 total wins.
The statistics were provided by the Penticton Vees as the BCHL does not keep detailed coaching records.
Tickets for the Fred Page Cup final cost $19 for seniors, $21 for adults and kids 18 and under get in free courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction. Tickets are available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at valleyfirsttix.com.
BCHL Fred Page Cup Final Schedule:
Game 1: Friday, May 12, at Penticton, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, May 13, at Penticton, 7 p.m.
Game 3: Tuesday, May 16, at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.
Game 4: Wednesday, May 17, at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.
Game 5: Saturday, May 20, at Penticton, 7 p.m.*
Game 6: Monday, May 22, at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.*
Game 7: Wednesday, May 24, at Penticton, 7 p.m.*
*If necessary