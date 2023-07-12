Regional riders scored big at this past weekend’s 11th Okanagan Granfondo Penticton, billed as one of North America’s top cycling events.
In the gruelling, 121-kilometre, Granfondo category, it was Kelowna’s Seth Cowie topping the field of 1,046 competitors, finishing in just over three hours (3:03:43).
Brad Bickley of West Kelowna finished in third (3:04:04) and second was Vancouver’s Colin Eriks, (3:03:51).
Vernon’s Manuel Fehlmann was fourth overall (3:04:53) and Penticton’s Martin Caron also finished in the top 10 (03:05:04).
First female across the finish line was Calgary’s Ivanie Blondin (3:11:49) finishing 40th overall.
The course for the Granfondo category was reduced from the usual 153 kilometres after landslides in the Summerland region prevented organizers from using the route.
“The landslides that have taken place over the last few months have wreaked havoc on Summerland and the main highway which is resulting in unsafe conditions for vehicles and cyclists,” said Jodi Cross, Okanagan Granfondo owner/director in announcing the change.
Again this year, the approximately 2,500 participants left the Main Street starting gate in waves, turning onto Lakeshore Drive and making their way to the newly-added Vancouver Avenue hill before returning to the city and headed south.
Distances for the four other riding
categories, Volocefondo (121km) Mediofondo (87km) and Cortofondo (52) remained the same.
Chi To Lee of Vancouver was first out of 483 riders in the Volocefondo (3:13:08). Alesha Miller of Vernon was the first female and second overall (3:21:57) and Calgary’s Alyson Kenward was third overall (3:24:36).
Top spot out of 552 cyclists in the Mediofondo went to Andrew Skuse of North Vancouver (2:34:21). Gordon Horning of Prince George was second (2:34:30) and third went to Kirk Draper of Cochrane, Alta. (2:39:04).
Stacey Weitzel of Edmonton was the first female (2:54:23) good for tenth overall.
David Wakefield of Newport Beach, Ca. won the 52 km Cortofondo (1:40:52) followed by Gina Hintz also of Newport (1:40:52).
Third place went to a Naramata couple riding tandem, Darren and Lisa Rettie (1:43:52).
As part of the competitive ride there is the King of the Mountain (KOM) category where riders are timed on a section of the course which was the 1.6 km Peach hill climb challenge on McLean Creek Road. It is open to all riders in each age category who complete the event.
First was Bickley of West Kelowna (00:02:51) Fehlmann of Vernon was second (00:02:55) followed by Robin Watson of Vancouver (00:02:57).
Calgary cyclist Blondin was first in the female portion (00:03:06) good for 33rd spot overall out of 2,249 riders.
The men’s team event was won by the Team United Velo 2 of the Lower Mainland (3:07:27). ILO/AMS was second (3:21:26).