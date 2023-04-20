It’s shaping up to be a Penticton-Salmon Arm final in the Interior Conference as the B.C. Hockey League playoffs near the midway mark.
The Penticton Vees punched their ticket to the conference final on Wednesday night with a 5-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild. Penticton won the best-of-seven series 4-0.
Also on Wednesday night, Salmon Arm scored a 7-3 win to take a 3-1 lead in its series against the Vernon Vipers. Game 5 goes tonight in Salmon Arm. The winner advances to meet the Vees.
Penticton is 8-0 through two rounds of the playoffs and steamrolled the Wild by a combined score of 18-3 through their four games.
As was the case through the regular season, the Vees lead the BCHL playoff scoring race: Bradly Nadeau is on top with 19 points, followed by brother Josh Nadeau at 18.
And netminder Luca Di Pasquo leads all BCHL goalies with a 1.50 goals-against average alongside his spotless 8-0 record.
In the Coastal Conference, the Chilliwack Chiefs have a 3-1 lead in their series against the Nanaimo Clippers, while the Surrey Eagles and Alberni Valley Bulldogs are deadlocked 2-2.