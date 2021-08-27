The Penticton Vees have added height to their line-up.
Colin Purcell, a six foot, seven inch netminder from Ohio, has committed to the BCHL junior hockey team the club announced, Friday.
The 19-year-old spent the past two seasons with Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League. In total, he played in 32 USHL games posting a 4.50 goals against average and .862 save percentage.
He was a member of the U.S. under-17 team in 2019 while also playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for the U.S. in 2020. Purcell was named to the USHL all-rookie second team during the 2019-20 season and has since committed to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
“I can’t wait to immerse myself with the team and Penticton community,” Purcell said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and making a push for the Fred Page Cup this season.”
The Vees is scheduled to begin its regular season Friday, Oct. 8 in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
