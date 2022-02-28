The Penticton Vees are set to play another three-game week concluding with a pair of home games which both have special nights attached to them.
The Vees will make their final trip of the season to Merritt on Wednesday to battle the Centennials before returning home to welcome the Prince George Spruce Kings and Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.
Friday night’s game against the Spruce Kings will be Pucks and Paws Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre as the SPCA, Critter Aid and Happy Tails will be a part of the night, bringing awareness to adopting animals throughout the South Okanagan. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM on Friday night. Donations will also be accepted at the game with cat litter, food dispensing toys and dog & cat food available as donatables.
Saturday is one of the biggest game nights of the year as the annual Pink The Rink returns to the SOEC with the Vees taking on the Trail Smoke Eaters. Cobs Bakery is the game night sponsor for the Anti-Bullying Night with the Vees wearing pink jerseys in support of the night as fans are encouraged to wear pink as well. Puck drop on Saturday night is set for 6:00 PM.
The pink jerseys are set to be auctioned off following the game on Saturday with more details on that to be announced in the coming days.
Tickets for the weekend set of games can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.
The Vees (36-7-0-2) remain away from home for a Wednesday night matchup against the Merritt Centennials (3-36-2-1) at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.