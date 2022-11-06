It was a sweet 16 Saturday for the Penticton Vees, as they beat the Wenatchee Wild 5-1 at the SOEC to extend their win streak to start the season.
Bradly Nadeau scored twice in the win, as he extended his point streak to 16 games. Brett Moravec, Ben Brunette, and Jackson Nieuwendyk also found the back of the net. Josh Nadeau had three helpers in the victory.
Luca Di Pasquo had a light workload, as the Vees’ stopped 15 of 16 shots for his 12th win.
Bradly opened the scoring just before the nine-minute mark in the first period. Brother Josh stole the puck in front of the net, before dishing it across to Bradly for the one-timer at 8:51.
Wenatchee tied midway through the first when Parker Murray tied it 1-1 at 12:37.
Moravec put Penticton back ahead late in the opening frame, as he tipped in Josh Nadeau’s past the Wild’s Andy Vlaha at 14:28. His first in six games made it 2-1.
It took just 15 seconds for the Vees to add to their lead in the second period. Thomas Pichette had his shot go off the mask of the goaltender and right over to Brunette, who hammered the puck into the open net for his fifth.
Bradly scored 59 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1 for the Vees. Aydar Suniev faked the shot from the slot, before dishing down low to Bradly who slid the puck into an open net for his 17th.
Nieuwendyk finished off the scoring nine minutes into the third, scoring on a backdoor pass from Ethan Mann for his seventh.
GAME NOTES
Bradly Nadeau now has points in 16-straight games. He has scored in seven-straight games. Josh Nadeau extended his point streak to 11 games with his three assists. Aydar Suniev has nine points (4G, 5A) in his last three games.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 5-1, Vees
Shots: 35-16, Vees
Vees Scoring: Bradly Nadeau (2), Brett Moravec, Ben Brunette, Jackson Nieuwendyk
Vees PP: 1/3
Vees PK: 1/1
Three Stars
Bradly Nadeau (Vees)
Josh Nadeau (Vees)
Jackson Nieuwendyk (Vees)
Attendance: 2,878
Next Game: Nov. 11 vs. Vernon Vipers, 7:00 pm