When was the last time someone spent millions of dollars to show you a good time? OK, the last time (for those interested in outdoor winter recreation) was at Big White Ski Resort before COVID-19. However, that has changed for the better this season.
“It’s been a tough couple of years for the ski industry, but we’re on the road to recovery. We’re investing millions in machinery, resort infrastructure, lift maintenance, staff accommodation upgrades and more to ensure your visit to the resort isn’t just back to normal, but better than ever before,” says Michael J. Ballingall, the resort’s senior VP.
“For the last six months, our team has led the recovery for winter tourism in the Okanagan Valley. We take this responsibility very seriously as we know Big White is a special place for people to escape to, to breathe in the fresh air, to enjoy friends and family and the outdoors of supernatural British Columbia. In our 59th year, we’re excited to live up to our reputation and to enhance our offerings.”
Here is a condensed list of everything new and different at the Okanagan’s premier downhill resort.
• Lara’s Gondola will have 16 shiny new cabins for the quick trip from Happy Valley up to the Village Centre and return.
• Two new grooming machines were added to the already impressive fleet, bringing the total to 12. “If you know of any drivers, please have them apply,” said Ballingall.
• A new skier bridge was installed and the gravel road to the Black Forest Day Lodge was paved.
• When riding up the Plaza Chairlift, you will see a new roof on the administration building.
• If you look up while riding the Telus Park Chairlift, you will see a new haul rope.
• Both the Plaza and Bullet chairlifts (gateways to favourite beginner terrain) have brand-new drive equipment.
• The Rental Shop in the Village Centre Mall has expanded by
35 square metres to make guest check-in smoother.
• A new Big White central
reservations/Central Mountain check-in Building located in Happy Valley was scheduled to open this winter, and with it, a couple of EV chargers. Unfortunately, this building will not be ready for occupancy until early May due to supply issues at Fortis. Chargers have arrived, but the same supply issues mean the activation date is now May 8.
• Big White is setting the industry standard in the ski world for wages, said Ballingall. “So our staff will not only love playing in the snow, they’ll love working in it too! In all areas managed by the resort, we’re increasing hourly and salary wages.”
• A new all-inclusive Early-Season Ski and Snowboard Improvement Package is available through the Big White ski and board school. There are three sessions in early season; lift tickets, accommodation, lessons and lunch are included.
“This program is selling nicely,” said Ballingall.
• The successful seasonal ski rental program for 12-and-under passholders will be expanded by adding seasonal snowboard rentals for this age group, plus season-long ski rentals for
passholders aged 13-18. (Numbers are limited.)
• Ski School Daycare has returned to the world-renowned Kids Centre effective Thursday (Nov. 24).
• Masters Monday, Ladies Day and Masters Weeks are returning.
• So is the much-loved weekly event schedule by the Events Team, including Tuesday Bingo Nights, Moose Tube Time on Friday nights and Saturday Kids’ Carnival.
• Night skiing is also back this season after a two-year hiatus. Big White has the largest area of illuminated night skiing terrain in Western Canada at 15 hectares (38 acres). Night skiing is accessible via the Plaza chair, Bullet chair and Telus Park chair on select evenings of the week.
• Ice skating and tubing are back in Happy Valley after a
one-year hiatus.
• The Happy Valley Day Lodge got a makeover with new exterior paint, plus the Happy Valley
cabins got a facelift. The Village Centre Mall got exterior maintenance; Dizzy’s and The Woods, just across the way, both got new shingles; and the Ski School call centre was renovated.
• Staff accommodation was also upgraded with new furniture and appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and other renovations.
• You won’t see the following but will appreciate the effort: the installation of state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly, anti-spill, fuel delivery systems made especially for alpine environments.
• And while the focus was on winter, B.C.’s newest lift-accessed bike park continues to improve, expand and become a hot destination for mountain bikers from all over North America.
—————
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net