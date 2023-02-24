As they await one final playoff matchup that could put them in the running for a provincial championship, the Penticton Silver Bullets senior men’s AA hockey club will face off this weekend against the Upper Dek Vees.
The Silver Bullets were resurrected this season to play in a three-team league with Rossland and Powell River. Their league playoffs start next month.
To stay warm, the Silver Bullets will go up against the Upper Dek Vees on Sunday, 7 p.m., at the OHS Training Centre. Everyone is invited to come out and cheer and there’s no cost to attend.