Michael Perrault was the overall low net champion in this week’s action of the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League.
Perrault won the first flight with a score of 71. Dennis Glasscock was next at 72 followed by Bill Caros, 73 and Jeff Goodis, 74.
Cary Herschmiler won the second flight with 73. Ed Helgason also scored 73. Harvey Mitchler was next with 74 and Dave Handy third with 75.
Sam Elia won the third flight with a score of 73 followed by Rick Drewnisz, 77 and Ken Robertson and Jeff Sauve, both 79.
Sharing the deuce pot were Rob Lionella, Harvey Mitchler and Harvey King.