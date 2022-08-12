Using a waltz time format, the winning team in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf this week was Dave Theilman, Chris Redman, Gord Young and Glen Brennan with an impressive score of 93 points.
The foursome of David Carleton, Nick Coe, Earl Edmondson and Alf Vaagen finished well behind in second spot with 87 points.
In third spot with 86 points was the group of Jeff Goodis, Denis Huot, Rick Drewnisz and Cary Herschmiller.
Fourth place with 83 points was the team of Bryce Parker, Al Thomas and Bob Tamblyn.
Seven players shared the deuce pot.