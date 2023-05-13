If Penticton Vees general manager and coach Fred Harbinson is correct about forward Bradly Nadeau, the BCHL could have another NHL first-round draft pick this coming June in Nashville.
Harbinson says the sheer volume of his calls he’s taking from NHL teams asking about Nadeau, 18, equate to “first-round interest” in his mind. He says it’s similar to the conversations he had about then-Vees centre Tyson Jost in the lead-up to the 2016 NHL Draft, when Jost went No. 10 overall to the Colorado Avalanche.
TSN’s Craig Button has Nadeau going in the first round in his most recent rankings, slotting the product of St. Francois-de-Madawaska, N.B., at No. 24. TSN’s Bob McKenzie (No. 36) and Elite Prospects (No. 48) have him going later than that.
The BCHL had three first-rounders in that 2016 draft, with Vees defenceman Dante Fabbro going No. 17 to the Nashville Predators and Chilliwack Chiefs defenceman Dennis Cholowski going No. 20 to the Detroit Red Wings. The last first-rounder directly out of the BCHL came in 2019, when the Avalanche picked Victoria Grizzlies forward Alex Newhook at No. 16.
Nadeau won the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as the BCHL’s most valuable player. Nadeau, a right-handed shot who’s listed at 5-foot-10 and 162 pounds, led the BCHL in regular-season scoring with 113 points, including 45 goals, in 54 games.
Penticton starts the league finale Friday against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Nadeau is tops in scoring there, too, with his 17 goals and 30 points in 13 games.
“He’s had an amazing regular season and he’s elevated his game for the playoffs,” said Harbinson. “I think his game translates well to pro. He’ll have a backup plan. If he doesn’t become a top-six forward I think he could find a fit as a bottom-six guy. I think he has that kind of ability too.”
Harbinson isn’t worried about Nadeau’s size, saying that “he’s going to get stronger, he’s going to put on weight.”
Nadeau plays on a line with Penticton with his brother Josh, 19. Josh was second in scoring in the league in the regular season with 44 goals and 110 points. They’re both committed to the University of Maine.
twitter.com/@SteveEwen