The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to five games with their 1-0 win over the Surrey Eagles, Friday at South Surrey Arena.
Bradly Nadeau, who was named the BCHL First Star of the Month for January, scored the only goal of the game on the power play in the third period, for his league-leading 32nd goal of the season.
Luca Di Pasquo earned his fourth shutout of the season, stopping all 21 shots fired his way. It was his second shutout in his last three starts.
The game’s only goal came at 12:54 of the third, as Nadeau wired a one-timer over the blocker of Surrey’s Eli Pulver from the face-off circle.
The Eagles had a great opportunity to tie the game inside the final minute of regulation. Surrey was given a power play with 46 seconds left and pulled the goalie for the six-on-four advantage but the Vees killed it off.
Penticton improved their BCHL-best road record to 18-3-0-0 and handed the Eagles just their third regulation loss on home ice.
The Vees outshot the Eagles in all three periods, including 32-11 over the final 40 minutes.
--
GAME NOTES
Luca Di Pasquo has stopped 60 of the last 61 shots he has faced over his last three starts. He is now tied for second in shutouts with four. Bradly Nadeau extended his point streak to five games with his goal in the third period. He has 10 points (5G, 5A) in five games. Friday was the Vees’ first visit to Surrey since November 1, 2019.
--
GAME STATS
Final Score: 1-0, Vees
Shots: 45-21, Vees
Vees Scoring: Bradly Nadeau
Vees PP: 1/3
Vees PK: 2/2
Three Stars:
Bradly Nadeau
Eli Pulver (SUR)
Luca Di Pasquo
Attendance: 800
Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 4 at Victoria Grizzlies, 7 p.m.