The team of Jim Haddrell, Terry Steinke, David Handy and Martin Nisbet won the senior men’s event last week at Summerland Golf & Country Club.
The quartet scored an 86 using waltz time counting – best net score on the first hole, best two net scores on the second hole, and so on.
In second place with 83 points was the squad of Bob Fortune, Alf Vaagen, Chuck Harman and Ted Gamracy.
Third place by countback with 80 points went to Warren Julien, Dave Cain, Denis Wright and Edwin Noseworthy.
In fourth place, also with 80 points, was the team of Dwain Sandrelli, George Carswell, Ken Bridgeman and Rick Gotobed.
Seven players shared the deuce pot with Ron Schramm scoring a pair.