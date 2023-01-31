The Penticton Speedway recently announced its event schedule for 2023.
Tickets are now available online for the season. The Speedway, under new ownership, is located at 2070 Carmi Road in Penticton.
The following is the 2023 schedule:
2nd annual Western Rattler 300, May 5-6
Malicious Monster Trucks, May 13-14
Young Guns Memorial, May 20-21
Winged Sprints, June 9-10
The Sunshine Bowl, June 17
The Summer Classic, July 15
Avion Motorsports RS1 Cup Series, July 22
Gord Manness Feedway 500 Memorial, July 29-30
Avion Motorsports RS1 Cup Series, Aug. 19
Iron Driver, Aug. 26
The Fall Brawl, Sept. 9
Championship Weekend, Sept. 30
The Speedway Spooktacular, Oct. 28