Penticton Vees opened the Fred Page Cup hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Nanaimo Clippers, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre before a season-high 4,459 fans.
The win snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak for Nanaimo while upping Penticton’s win streak to 13 games in BCHL playoffs. The Vees have not lost since the first game of the playoffs.
Game two in the best-of-seven championship series is Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the South Okanagan Events Centre beginning at 7 p.m. The series then moves to Vancouver Island for Games 3 and 4, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A fifth game, if necessary will be Friday, May 20 in Penticton.
In Friday’s win, the Vees outshot the visitors 40-20 which included 15-3 in the second period.
Casey McDonald, Ryan Hopkins, Luc Wilson and Bradly Nadeau scored in the victory. Wilson added two assists for a three-point night. Kai Daniells was the lone Nanaimo scorer firing his marker eight seconds into the second period.
Penticton led 2-0 at the end of the first, 4-1 after two periods.
Kaeden Lane stopped 19 of 20 shots in posting the win in net. Cooper Black, the six foot, eight inch goalkeeper for Nanaimo made 36 saves.
Penticton was one-for-four on the power play and was unable to convert on a double minor in the second period. Nanaimo was zero-for-two with the man advantage.
A subplot in Friday’s contest was the boisterous fan support from Penticton fans, many who came to the game dressed in blue. The atmosphere from the moment fans walked into the mezzanine was electrifying.
Tickets for Game 2 are on sale in person at the SOEC box office or online at: valleyfirsttix.com
With the BCHL choosing to not participate in the Canadian playdowns this year, the season ends for both teams at the conclusion of the Fred Page Cup final.