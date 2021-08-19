VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Spencer Smith
Height: 5’9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: Forward
Shot: Left
Home: St. Catharines, Ont.
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Spencer makes skating look easy; his edges are as smooth as you can get, with lateral agility that makes him hard to play against. His two years in the USHL make him a natural leader for our team, and his positive demeanour will make him a great kid in our dressing room.”
PLAYER BACKGROUND
It’s almost lunch time, and Spencer Smith has got me hungry.
“I make a really good pizza,” says the chef. “I work at the Barrel Head patio restaurant at the Pillitteri Winery in Niagara on the Lake. It’s a great job, on a really nice winery. I think my mom is shocked that I am now making food for others. You’ve gotta try my Diavolo pizza, nice and spicy with a lot of meat — it’s the best one I think I make.”
Growing up in Ontario’s wine region, Smith is thankful for all the support he receives from family and friends.
“My parents are huge hockey fans, and it was fairly natural that I start playing when I was kid. Hockey is huge in Niagara, and my best friends are guys I grew up playing with. Matteo Costantini, who played for the Vees last season through Christmas, is one of my buddies, and we grew up playing hockey in the winters and soccer in the summers together.
“Now, with me having played hockey away from home for the last few years, my parents have home parties every weekend. They invite friends over and they’ll watch my games together from our living room. My grandparents are also huge hockey fans and never miss one of my games.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
For the past two seasons, Smith has played for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.
“Last season, I was just excited to get back into games. I had an injury that cut short my 2019-20 season and getting back after the long rehab meant a lot to me. One game does stand out. We were playing New Year’s Eve against Tri-City. I had scored in each of the two previous games. We were winning 2-0 and Tri-City was pressing, but I got sent out on a rush and managed to drive the net and score. My line had a great night, and that was a lot of fun in what was a tough year for the team.”
“My favourite moment so far in my hockey career was way back in major atom. We had such a fun group of friends playing together, but not many people thought we were going to be good. Anyhow, we started the season with 25 straight wins, went on to win our regional championship, and made it all the way to the Ontario championship final. We lost that game, but it was such a fun year.”
BEING A VEE
“When I started my research on the team, what stood out for me the most was the history and tradition of the organization. It is a really unique situation in Penticton. I have a lot of friends who have either played for the team, or against the team, and everyone had positive things to say. I think Vees fans will appreciate my work ethic; I will give 100% every shift, every dryland, all the time. I am so excited to get to Penticton.”
Special to The Herald