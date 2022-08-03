Three local dragonboat teams competed at the Vernon Dragonboat Festival and dominated the waters.
Penticton’s top mixed team — the Peach City Dragons — won all three of their races, and earned themselves the title of fastest team of the day. Penticton’s seniors team, the Penticton Golden Dragons, was close behind, placing third in the mixed A-finals (a mere 0.7 seconds behind second place).
Skaha Thunder, a Penticton women’s team, won all three races in their division. They were the fastest women’s team at the event and took first in the women’s A-finals.
If you are interested in learning about the sport, the Penticton Dragonboat Festival is offering introductory lessons- August 15-September 7. For more information visit :
pentictondragonboat.com/ or email :admin@pentictondragonboat.com