Penticton Vees head into the holiday break on a three-game winning streak in BCHL junior hockey.
The Vees (27-2-0) posted a pair of weekend victories including a 6-1 win over West Kelowna Warriors (16-9-4), Saturday at Royal LePage Place.
Ajar Sunjev with two, Josh Nadeau, Bill Norcross, Dovar Tinling and Brett Moravec scored in the victory. Matthew Fusco replied in a losing effort.
Luca DiPasquo made 15 saves in posting the win in net. Angelo Zol and Justin Katz shared goaltending duties for the Warriors combining for 35 saves.
The Vees have a 5-0 record against West Kelowna this season.
On Friday, the Vees posted a 7-2 win over Wenatchee Wild at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Sunjev scored a hat-trick in the win and leads all BCHL rookies in scoring with 45 points on 21 goals and 24 assists.
Also scoring were Beanie Richter, Josh Niedermayer, Brett Moravec and Nic DeGraves for the Vees and Michael Valdez and Parker Murray for the Warriors.
Hank Levy made 16 saves in posting the win in net. Owen Millward stopped 35 of 42 shots in the Wild net.
The Warriors split the weekend beating Vernon Vipers (13-12-0-4) by a 5-1 score on Friday at Kal Tire Place.
Jake Bernadet, Matthew Fusco, Ben MacDonald, Felix Caron and Michael Salandra scored in the win. Julian Facchinelli scored the lone Vernon goal.
Katz notched the win in net making 23 saves. Ethan David made 19 saves for the Vipers.
The Vipers bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Wenatchee at home.
Julian Facchinelli, Dylan Compton and Seiya Tanaka-Campbell scored for the Vipers, all in the second period. Cade Littler had both Wenatchee goals.
Roan Clarke made 27 stops in the Vernon net. Andy Vlaha stopped 21 shots for the Wild.
The league is now on hiatus for a week. The next game the Warriors and Vees will be a rematch, Dec. 30 in Penticton. Vernon also resumes action on Dec. 30 with a home game against Merritt.
At the BCHL Christmas break, the Vees occupy the top three spots in the league scoring race. Bradly and Josh Nadeau sit one, two, as each have 55 points. Suniev rounds out the top three with 45 points. Moravec, meanwhile, is 11th overall in league scoring with 32 points (16, 16). The Vipers and Warriors do not have anyone presently in the top 20.
Di Pasquo has the league’s best goals-against average at 1.71. Clarke is eighth in the BCHL goalie statistics with a 2.96 GAA.