Early spring turned into mid-spring this week with the arrival of 20-plus C temperatures.
Our last “late fall” outing on Sunday was cycling the Okanagan Rail Trail from Oyama to Coldstream with a sidetrip via Kal Crystal Waters Trail which parallels the ORT to Coldstream. As a pilot project, ambassador Hugh Hamilton was counting bikes for the Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail — 120 in less than an hour in Coldstream.
Ambassador Phyllis Turner was at the other end.
As this column was being written, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen were planning a camping trip to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park to e-bike new North Okanagan trails and our first kayak paddle of the season, Kekuli Bay to Cosens Bay in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.
As promised, feedback (OK, a debate) on the March 27 noxious weeds column from Harold Sellers, president of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society in Vernon (RoGTS).
“Although invasive plants are definitely a huge problem and are impacting our trails, the article, unfortunately, could give readers false impressions,” Sellers said in response to Brian Sutch of Vernon stating the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) “has actually reduced its budget for controlling invasive weeds to next-to-nothing.”
Sellers says: “Having followed the issue for several years, I can tell you that going into 2020 — following (RDNO weed control officer) John Friesen’s retirement, RDNO had a $16,000 invasive weed budget. RDNO staff managed to get that bumped up to $32,000 for 2020. Now for the 2021 season, it has been increased to $80,000. So when the article quotes (Sutch) as saying the budget has been reduced, that is not true. They will have a contractor on the job again this year.”
Sutch responded: “The letter of March 10 from (RDNO general manager for electoral area administration) Leah Mellott states that prior to John Friesen’s retirement, the RDNO had a program for the education, awareness AND treatment of invasives but, after John’s retirement, the board had reduced the scope of the service and they no longer had a treatment crew.”
Sellers also pointed out RDNO has no jurisdiction over private lands. “Issues with weeds on private land, even on the other side of the fence mere inches away, can’t be dealt with by RDNO other than to report cases of uncontrolled weeds to provincial authorities.”
Sutch disagrees: “Friesen told me they can issue a notice requiring a private landowner to take action when invasives are spreading onto public property.” His personal hiking experience and feedback from neighbours indicate no invasive weeds until the trail opened.
The Sheriff is staying out of the debate but both sides had their say.
And now, an update on a developing South Slopes issue.
Two years ago, Friends of the South Slopes advised its members about a proposed “targeted grazing” pilot project for the City of Kelowna’s utility property (formerly owned by South East Kelowna Irrigation District or SEKID) and the two adjacent Crown lots, above/south of the Gallagher’s Canyon community.
As part of a wildfire mitigation initiative, the province has provided funds to the BC Cattlemen’s Association which, together with Kelowna city staff, has proposed investigating the use of grazing livestock to manage fine ground fuels (grasses and other tinder) following tree harvesting/thinning currently underway, says a FOSS newsletter.
For years, FOSS held a Trail Use Agreement with SEKID to manage and maintain trails there. However, the City of Kelowna, which now owns the utility property, says no trail or land-use permits have been granted to FOSS.
FOSS has requested the agreement be reinstated and has also applied to the province for management of trails in the adjoining Crown lots.
To fully understand both the benefits and ramifications of the targeted grazing, FOSS met with provincial, regional and city reps during the past two years.
FOSS was recently invited by city staff to attend a Zoom meeting where Tara Bergeson, the city’s urban forestry technician, shared information on the area impacted, where the fence line and gates will be, the type of gates, etc.
Complicating this, the area — which FOSS refers to as the KLO Creek Myra Recreation Area — has been “discovered” during the pandemic. The area is now widely shared by hikers, runners, bikers, horseback riders and dog walkers who enjoy the many kilometres of trails, viewpoints and outstanding natural landscape, says FOSS.
In addition, there are excellent examples of historic irrigation flumes and ditches which connect to syphons, flumes, etc. on the east side of KLO Creek — all exceptional educational opportunities.
The Myra Recreation Area is also an integral link in the vast South Slopes trail system, connecting the Mission Creek Greenway, Scenic Canyon and KLO Creek regional parks to Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park, the KVR and Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park/Naramata.
FOSS continues to pursue the rezoning of the utility property as “park,” envisioning this as an extension of KLO Creek Regional Park and anticipating that one day, adjoining Crown lots could become part of this “park” as well.
The 2040 draft official community plan stresses the importance of parks and protecting natural areas, how “they build community” and are foundational to social wellbeing.”
“FOSS agrees and takes its role of stewardship of the South Slopes very seriously.”
