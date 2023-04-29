Penticton Vees have taken a 2-0 lead in the BCHL Interior division championship following a 6-2 win over Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Bradly Nadeau and Josh Nadeau each scored twice in the win. Dovar Tinling and Brett Moravec scored singles. Hayden Stavroff and Nathan Mackie scored for Salmon Arm.
Luca Di Pasquo was the winning goalie with 18 saves. Matthew Tovell made 17 saves in 40:29 of play. Carter Richardson finished the game and stopped 12 shots.
The Vees led 4-1 at the end of the first period, 5-1 after 40 minutes. Two goals were scored on the powerplay.
The series now switches to Salmon Arm for Games 3 and 4 - Tuesday and Wednesday beginning both nights at 6 p.m. Should a fifth game be needed it will be Friday at the SOEC.
In other action Saturday, Alberni Valley beat Chilliwack Chiefs 2-1 and now lead that best-of-seven series 2-0. Emanuelson Charbonneau scored the game winner at 18:04 in the third period.