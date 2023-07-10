The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce the signing of forward Conyr Hellyer (’04) for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Hellyer joins the Vees after spending the last two seasons with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).
“Replacing scoring and adding experience has been a priority this off-season,” began Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson. “Conyr is a proven scorer at the Junior level scoring 30 goals last season and also has the experience of playing for Team Canada West as well.”
Hellyer led Okotoks in scoring with 61 points (30G, 31A) in 48 regular season games. He added six points, all assists, in 10 playoff games. The 5’10, 166-pound forward was named the Oilers’ Top Forward and MVP. His strong season earned him a spot on the South Division AJHL All-League Team. The Okotoks, AB, product also played for Team Canada West at the 2022 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Cornwall, ON. Hellyer is committed to Arizona State University.
The Vees organization would like to welcome Conyr and his family to Penticton and the South Okanagan.