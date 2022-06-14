The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce defenseman Frank Djurasevic has been named team captain for the 2022-23 season.
Djurasevic, 20, will enter his third season with team, playing in 73 career regular season games through his two seasons with the Vees, amassing 9 goals and 30 assists for 39 points over his tenure. The 6’2”, 192-pound blue liner posted 2 goals and 6 points in 17 playoff games en route to Penticton’s 13th Fred Page Cup title in franchise history.
The New Rochelle, New York native wore an ‘A’ as the team’s assistant captain throughout the 2021/22 campaign and took on a majority of the captain’s roles once team captain Fin Williams went down with a season-ending injury on January 1st. Djurasevic also secured his post-junior hockey future, getting set to play collegiate hockey with Merrimack University.
“Frank did an outstanding job taking over for Fin at Christmas this past season,” commented President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, “He proved to everyone that he has all the leadership qualities you want in a great captain. I look forward to having Frank back as our captain as we attempt to defend the Fred Page Cup.”
“Having the opportunity to put on the Vees jersey for the past two years has been a dream come true and something I never take for granted,” said Djurasevic, “I am extremely honoured to be named captain of such a prestigious and historic program in junior hockey. I look forward to all the challenges of leading this organization this upcoming season in our goal to become back-to-back champions.”
Djurasevic is the 56th player to don a ‘C’ on his jersey for the Vees in their history, taking over from two-year captain Fin Williams.
