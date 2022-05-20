Junior Chamber International announced Thursday they will be host the first annual Penticton Peach Festival JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament.
JCI Penticton will hold the two-day tournament Aug. 5-6 at the Skaha Lake Park beach volleyball courts. It will include a competitive and fun division. Funds raised from the tournament will support JCI Penticton training and legacy projects.
In the past JCI has directed funding to projects such as JCI Place at Skaha Lake and the revitalization of the Channel for their legacy projects. Funds raised from the online silent auction that that will be run in conjunction to
the tournament will be donated to Penticton Canadian Tire Jumpstart program, which provides registration and sporting equipment for children to play sports.
“We’re really excited to be a part of Penticton Peach Festival and its 75th anniversary,” said committee chair Chris Wallace. “It’s been a few years since JCI Penticton had a signature event in the summer and getting a chance to run this tournament is exciting for our organization.”
Along with the tournament which will feature 24 teams, there will be online silent auction and a beverage garden.
Cannery Brewing and Work Shop by Neighbourhood Brewing has come on board as sponsors of our beverage garden.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest for sponsors and businesses that want to put teams into the tournament,” said Wallace. “The business community has already come on strong with their support of this event and we’re highlighting businesses in our community.”
Among the sponsors already on board are Betts Electric, Jack the Bear Construction, Seven Elks Shipping, Canadian Tire, Castanet, Grizzly Water, Larsen Trail Tire Centre, Aladdin Flooring.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities contact: peachfestvolleyball@jcipenticton.com