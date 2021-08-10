Vees Scouting Report
Name: Nick Wallace
Height: 5’9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Left
Home: Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey
Age: 18
Coaching Report
“Blazing speed. Watching Nicky play last season, we’d catch ourselves re-watching clips, appreciating his ability to defend, jump up into the play, and then have the skating ability to come racing back and break up a play. Every high-level team now needs a defenceman like Nicky, who can defend, but has the skills and speed to put the opposition on its heels with a four-man attack.”
Player Background
Atlantic Highlands is across from Staten Island and New York City. When asked why the family chose to live there, Wallace has a really interesting story.
“My parents met working on the ABC (news magazine) show “20/20.” My Dad was the producer of the show, and worked there for 36 years. My mother actually still works on 20/20, and has now been there for over 30 years. Living in Atlantic Highlands gives my parents the opportunity to take the ferry to work, avoiding all the crazy New York car traffic.”
“My parents are definitely my inspiration; the way they both work so hard to let me and my sister live out our dreams is amazing. It makes me want to work harder than them so I can achieve my goal of playing in the NHL (with his favourite team, the Canucks), and give back to my family.”
Again, interesting is that Nick’s 21-year-old sister, who he considers to be a great friend and is studying engineering in the U.S., is presently taking on an internship at Tesla in California.
From a hockey player perspective, playing in his hometown made for unique opportunities.
“It’s not like in Canada, where most kids play hockey. I got to play with the same kids every year. That created great friendships that I’ll always have. Now, we have a strong group of NCAA and junior players who train and skate together over the course of the summer.”
Recent Hockey Highlights
Wallace was a rostered player for the Madison Capitals in the USHL, but after they decided to take the year off due to the pandemic, all of their players were available in a dispersal draft, and Wallace was picked up by the Waterloo Blackhawks,
“My favourite moment last season was beating the eventual league champion Chicago Steel in OT, playing on home ice. Our team had a bit of a tough year, so beating the Steel was an outstanding feeling.”
“My favourite hockey moment to this point in my career was when I was playing youth hockey with the North Jersey Avalanche three seasons ago when we made a great playoff run at Nationals. Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted, but we made it despite only having eight forwards and five defencemen. We had some great bonding moments fighting through that adversity.”
Being a Vee
“What I’m looking most forward to is being a part of the Vees’ culture and family. I’ve only heard great things about the organization and now that I’m fortunate enough to be joining them, I can’t wait to start the year with my new family. I would be grateful to leave at least a small impact on this amazing group. Penticton’s professionalism, culture, and mission for their players is what most appeals to me.
“I think the fans in Penticton will learn to appreciate my grit and determination during the games, day in and day out, to help our team earn a victory every night. Also, that I am willing to do anything for my teammates in any situation during the game. I also would like to think that fans will appreciate my skill, and defensive and offensive game.”
