Kelowna’s own Cooper Humphreys, the 2020 Maple Leaf Junior Tour Player of the Year, turned up the heat to win the juvenile boys division and shoot the low overall score over the weekend in the Nicola Wealth Classic.
The 16-year-old player blazed his way around the Bear Course at Okanagan Golf Club, shooting 66 and 67, including holing out for eagle on day two on the 17th hole to take a late lead in the MJT tournament.
Humphreys, who has now won the championship title at the MJT Okanagan event for the second year in a row, made an eagle and 12 birdies over the 36 holes this year.
“I felt pretty good going into the tournament because even though I wasn’t striking the ball well, my scrambling was good,” Humphreys said. “I would say that all parts of my game were pretty solid for this tournament.”
Vernon’s Ryan Vest, 15, finished as runner-up in the division just one shot behind, shooting 68 and 66 for a 134 total.
A record-setting fourth win in four years in the MJT Okanagan event went to MJT veteran Kyle Mayner, 18, in the junior boys division. The Kelowna golfer, who will making his university golf debut this fall with Simon Fraser University, fired rock-solid rounds of 68 and 72 (140) for a three-shot victory.
“It was my mental game and keeping my composure down the stretch that was the key,” Mayner said. “I was coming off a back injury and dealing the mental and physical aspects of that, but I stayed resilient and got the win.”
Just one shot separated three boys in the bantam division. Emerging on top, after coming from behind to earn his first ever MJT title on his birthday, was 13-year-old Austin Krahn of Christina Lake. Krahn, who has started to blossom as a consistent top contender on the MJT, fired 73 and 71 (144) to inch out the win.
“It feels amazing to win because it was my first time ever winning on the MJT,” said Krahn, who appreciated the moment and support from his family and friends. “I came into the second day three shots behind and I knew I had to come back and that’s exactly what I did.”
Kelowna’s Tierra Elchuk, 11, was runner-up in the girls’ under-15 division (82, 80, 162).
Kobe Menzies of Coldstream earned one of three BounceBack Awards for best improvement in round two over round one.