The Okanagan Hockey Academy is proud to announce that nine of its outstanding student-athletes were selected in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft, held on Thursday, May 11. These young talents have showcased their skills and dedication to the sport, earning well-deserved recognition from WHL teams.
Mathis Preston, born and raised in Penticton, was chosen in the first round, 3rd overall by the Spokane Chiefs. Preston is currently completing his 3rd season with OHA, racking up an impressive 81 points in 26 games this past season. Preston's skills earned him the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) MVP Award for the U15 Prep division for the 2023-2024 season.
Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck, twins from Osoyoos, BC, are joining Preston in the first round of picks. The Medicine Hat Tigers secured their talents in the draft, with Liam being selected 9th overall and Markus 21st in the 1st round. Liam, a right-handed winger, and Markus, a left-handed center, are a unique and incredible addition to the Tigers and we can’t wait to watch them continue playing together!
Gavin Lesiuk, a dynamic forward hailing from Duncan, BC, was chosen 36th overall in the 2nd round by the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Will Scott, a talented defenseman from Kelowna, BC, caught the attention of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, selecting him 73rd overall in the 4th round.
Tyson Schamehorn, an exciting forward from North Saanich, BC, showcased his potential and was picked 82nd overall in the 4th round by the Moosejaw Warriors.
Kadyn O'Brien, representing the Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, impressed the Victoria Royals, who chose him 113th overall in the 6th round.
Riley Steen, a defenseman from Ladysmith, BC, demonstrated his ability to excel on the blue line, leading to his selection as the 127th overall pick in the 6th round by the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Keegan Bailey, a forward from Airdrie, Alberta, caught the attention of the Seattle Thunderbirds, who selected him as the 197th overall pick in the 9th round.
“It was an exciting day for OHA this past Thursday as we saw 9 student-athletes drafted to the WHL. We are all very proud of their accomplishment and share in their joy as coaches, medical staff, strength & conditioning team, and management all worked extremely hard to put all of our student-athletes in the best position to showcase their talents. To have 9 players selected from one team is a great step for OHA Penticton and we are excited to continue to build on this momentum in the future.” OHA Penticton, GM, Scott May
In addition to the above student-athletes, eight OHA students from the Edmonton and Colorado locations were also selected in the WHL Draft and the U.S Priority Draft.
All of the OHA staff and coaches extend their heartfelt congratulations to the above student-athletes on their remarkable achievements in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.