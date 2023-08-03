It’s not the kind the kind of money to inspire dreams of a professional career, but $50 and her name on a trophy weren’t a bad return for Alison Coutts’s efforts Tuesday.
Coutts won The Review Cup during Ladies League play at the Summerland Golf & Country Club with a low-gross score of 85. Runner-up Linda Brussee scored an 87 and received $15 for her efforts.
The prize purse was sponsored by the Summerland Review and also went to winners in two separate flights, and to the longest putter and most accurate driver.
Carol Mulligan scored a low-gross 91 in the first flight (0-23 handicap), followed by Belinda Daniel (93). Lil Smith had the best low-net at 71, followed by Helen Pybus (74).
In the second flight (handicap 24-plus), Linda Jones carded a low-gross 102, followed by Pat Gartrell (104). Pamela Webster had the best low-net at 72, followed by Barb Oleschuk (75).
Courts also won the closest to the pin contest, with a drive that landed just 10 feet, four inches from the pin on Hole 4. Christine Haessig had the longest putt with a 12-foot-one beauty on Hole 9.