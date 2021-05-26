The Summerland Golf & Country Club is hosting a unique fundraiser to support Agur Lake Camp.
The June 16 event is aptly named "Chase the Ace" and is built around the four par-three holes on the course. When teeing off at each of the par-threes, players can aim at three different pins that offer prizes of up to $10,000 for a hole-in-one.
Players will pay the daily green fee plus a $25 contest entry fee, which includes a total of 12 shots at a hole-in-one prize, plus a hotdog and beverage at the turn.
To sign up, book a tee time at www.summerlandgolf.com and register at the same time for Chase the Ace.
Agur Lake Camp, operated by a non-profit society, is the only such barrier-free facility in all of B.C. It’s located approximately 30 minutes west of Summerland.