The BC Hockey League announced the exhibition schedule ahead of the 2021/22 regular season which sees the Penticton Vees play five games to prepare for the new season.
The Vees will begin their exhibition schedule with a home-and-home set against the Vernon Vipers, beginning in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, September 24th before the scene shifts to the North Okanagan at Kal Tire Place.
The Prince George Spruce Kings will visit the SOEC on Wednesday, September 29th before a home-and-home set against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on October 1st and 2nd will conclude the pre-season festivities.
All games will be broadcasted live on HockeyTV.com, which has launched an early bird price of $189.99, a savings of $60, to catch every Vees game of the 2021/22 season. This offer is valid from August 13th to August 31st with the special promo code: EBSBCHL21.
Ticket information for the exhibition and regular season will be announced at a later date.
PENTICTON VEES 2021 EXHIBITION SCHEDULE:
Friday, September 24th vs. Vernon Vipers (7:00 PM)
Saturday, September 25th @ Vernon Vipers (6:00 PM)
Wednesday, September 29th vs. Prince George Spruce Kings (6:30 PM)
Friday, October 1st @ Salmon Arm Silverbacks (7:00 PM)
Saturday, October 2nd vs. Salmon Arm Silverbacks (6:00 PM)
The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise Laura Carleton by phone at (250) 493-8337 ext. 4 as well as email at laura@pentictonvees.ca.