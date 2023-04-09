Princeton Posse will be headed into a seventh a deciding game after Kimberley Dynamiters staved off elimination in Game 6 of the KIJHL junior B hockey championship.
The Dynamiters scored three goals in the first period en route to a 5-2 win over Princeton. The best-of-seven series is now tied at 3-3 with the rubber game Monday in Princeton beginning at 7 p.m.
Cam Reid with two, Campbell McLean, Justin Sommer and Jayden Kostiuk scored for Kimberley. Tyson Horiachka and Tanner Funk replied for Princeton.
Matt Fleet was the winning goalie with 27 saves. Peyton Trzaska stopped 17 shots for Princeton.