Penticton Vees are off to a 5-0 record in the BCHL junior A hockey league following three recent victories at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
On Thursday, Luc Wilson made 20 saves in posting a shutout in a 6-0 win over Trail.
Luc Wilson led the Penticton offence with two goals and an assist.
Tyler Ho, Finlay Williams, Frank Djurasevic and Grayson Arnott scored singles. The Vees fired 50 shots at Trail netminder Cayden Hamming.
On Friday, Penticton beat Cranbrook Bucks 5-3.
Liam Malmquist, Ryan McGuire, Wilson, Crae Dawson and Jacob Quillan scored in the win. Zeth Kindrachuk, Christian Lowe and Noah Leibl replied in a losing effort.
Quillan’s goal at 18:25 of the second period stood as the game winner.
On Sunday, Penticton dumped Trail 6-1. McGuire scored two goals in the win with singles to Williams, Wilson, Tom Richter and Quillan. Cameron Moger spoiled Kaleb McEachern’s shutout bid with a short-handed goal at 17:44 of the third period.
The Vees were scheduled to play Cranbrook again on Monday. Later this week they play Trail on Wednesday and Cranbrook Thursday with both games beginning at 7 p.m.
Fans are not permitted at the SOEC due to COVID regulations, but all games are available on AM 800 and Hockey.TV.com.