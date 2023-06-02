The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce the commitment of forwards and brothers, Connor and Ryan MacPherson for the 2023-24 season.
“Penticton has seen some great brother combinations over the years, from the Reilly’s to most recently the Nadeau’s. The MacPherson twins fit that mold and play the game with the passion that is required to win championships,” stated Vees President, General Manager & Head Coach, Fred Harbinson.
The twins, who hail from Windsor, Ont., played the last two seasons with the Leamington Flyers in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). The brothers helped the Flyers secure their first ever GOJHL Sutherland Cup championship in May.
Connor, who plays right-wing, led the Flyers in scoring during the regular season, as he put up 63 points (28G, 35A) in 43 games. His 28 goals was a team best as well. Connor was named the GOJHL Western Most Valuable Player (MVP) and was named to the GOJHL Western All-Star Team. He was an Alternate Captain for the Flyers.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started with the Vees,” said Connor. “To get to play for such a great organization is such an honour. Seeing the group that is coming in I know we’re going to do something very special, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”
Connor was named the GOJHL Playoff MVP after he amassed 34 points (20G, 14A) in 22 postseason games. He registered a hat-trick in Leamington’s 4-0 Game Seven victory over Stratford in the GOJHL Final.
Ryan, who plays centre, was right behind his brother in scoring, as he finished second in the regular season with 61 points (25G, 36A) in 49 games. He led his team in assists. Ryan was named the GOJHL Western Top Defensive Forward this past season.
“I’m super thrilled and excited for this upcoming season with Penticton,” started Ryan. “With all the success they’ve had and seeing the development of all their players, I’m looking forward to this opportunity.”
Ryan led Leamington in playoff scoring with 38 points (14G, 24A) in 24 games. He also was an Alternate Captain for the Flyers.
The twin’s standout seasons has generated NHL Draft buzz. Both are included in NHL Central Scouting’s Final NHL Draft rankings for the 2023 NHL Draft. Connor is ranked 128th among North American Skaters and Ryan is ranked 211th.
The brothers have already landed commitments to the University of New Hampshire.
The Vees organization would like to welcome Connor, Ryan and their family to Penticton and the South Okanagan.