Dean Bates won the Penticton Golf and Country Club senior men’s club championship with rounds of 73 and 68 for a two-round total of 141.
Bates won the same event in 2018.
Runner-up was last year's champion Kevin Grieve, with rounds of 69-76 with a total of 145.
The overall low net winners were Doug Hutcheson and Wendell Clark, both with scores of 139
The following are the individual flight champions in both gross and net scoring:
F1: Russ Torlage, 148 (gross); Bill Stevenson, 152; Ken Anderson, 154; Gord Barnes, 141 (net); Craig Cooke, 143; Dave Killick, 145.
F2: Malcolm Clough, 164 (gross); Rob Aquiline, 164; Jim O’Brien, 167; Dave Littlejohn, 142 (net); Burl Moody, 144; Steve Settle, 146.
F3: Lorne Miller, 167 (gross); Colin Evans, 169; Ben Raine, 178; Brian Lauzon, 144 (net); Andrew Holder, 146; Art Moore, 149.
F4: Allan Kregosky, 182 (gross); Merv Parasik, 183; Bob Elliott, 185; Howard Tracey, 142 (net); Jim Forsyth, 147; Wray Lammie, 150.