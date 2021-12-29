Editor’s note: We decided to end 2021 on a positive note by putting together a four-part series featuring four young athletes from the Penticton area who have turned their love of sports into post-secondary educations or careers on the international stage.
Volleyball isn’t the kind of sport in which players become household names and collect seven-figure paycheques, but it is providing a path to higher education for a Penticton teenager who thinks the game is under appreciated.
“Being the weird misfit in my family who didn’t play hockey, I do have a lot of opinions on this,” said Megan Pickford, a volleyball stand-out who’s in Grade 12 at Penticton Secondary School, in an email.
“I typically only watch my brother and dad’s hockey (games) and… when I look around in the stands it is packed,” she continued, “comparing that to a volleyball match I look at the bleachers and it’s almost empty.”
All that said, “Volleyball is a beautiful, skillful, and fascinating sport and I can only hope that more people could get to know and experience that,” added Pickford. “It would be amazing to get volleyball out there more.”
Pickford will get a chance to do that next fall, when she heads to Brandon University in Manitoba on a volleyball scholarship.
BU was suggested to her by Pen-Hi counsellor Dave Nackoney, who spent five seasons on the men’s basketball team from 1987 to 1992 and was added to the university’s sports wall of fame in 2000.
Nackoney “had nothing but good things to say, and as the process went on, more and more people came to me sharing their stories of Brandon and how awesome it is there,” recalled Pickford.
“I did have more offers at some wonderful places, although after I went to visit Brandon and met the team I don’t think I could have made a better or more instant connection – I truly believe it was meant to be and I am extremely happy.”
The six-foot-one middle blocker has been turning heads since she started playing in Grade 6, but only began considering a future in the sport a few years ago after attending a provincial championship.
She plays for her school teams and the Penticton-based Volleytech Volleyball Club, which offers high-level training and competition for athletes who are serious about the game.
Nackoney, who admits volleyball isn’t his specialty, still recognizes a good athlete when he sees one.
“I only know volleyball a little bit, but I can tell you Megan's athletic. She has next-level vertical (jumping ability) and size,” said Nackoney in an email.
“As a person I am not sure you could meet a nicer, more sincere young lady. She is mature, kind, thoughtful.”
Pickford, who spent the holidays in Christmas with her parents, brother and grandmother – whom she describes as her best friend – is planning to enrol in the education program at BU with an eye to becoming a teacher some day if volleyball doesn’t work out.
“I want to make a positive impact on this world. The children are the future and I have a way with kids so it seems the most sensible path,” she said.
“I haven’t given much thought into playing pro but when I think about it I would think it would be an opportunity of a lifetime and could definitely be one of my future goals knowing how much I love the sport and that the sky is the limit.”