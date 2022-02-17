The Penticton Vees got more overtime heroics as Aydar Suniev played the hero on Wednesday night, scoring in the extra frame to give the Vees their 10th consecutive win in a 3-2 triumph in overtime over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Shaw Centre.
Despite three power play opportunities, the Vees were unable to crack the scoresheet and get anything past Silverbacks netminder Owen Say, who made saves on all 10 shots he faced in the opening frame, including a scramble in front of his net while shorthanded that Salmon Arm was able to clear away and kill off the opening three penalties taken.
Simon Tassy was the lone player to find the back of the net in the opening period at the 5:15 mark with a shot from the right face-off circle. Tassy brought the puck into the offensive zone and dragged before snapping a shot over the glove side of Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane as the BC Hockey League’s leading scorer pushed the Silverbacks ahead by a 1-0 score.
Tassy was busy in the opening period and would not return for the rest of the game after a checking from behind penalty knocked him out of the contest, checking Bradly Nadeau into the boards and received a two-minute minor penalty and a game misconduct for his efforts.
Penticton was unable to convert on the second half of the power play to begin the period but carried the momentum in the middle stanza, firing 20 shots toward the Salmon Arm goal with Owen Say once again staying strong in the period, turning aside all but one of the attempts at his goal which tied the game for the Vees in the 2nd period.
Casey McDonald pushed a face-off win ahead out of the circle off of the right pad of Say with Beanie Richter springing off the face-off to the front of the net as he chipped in his 5th goal of the season at the 7:57 mark of the period to even the score for the Vees and tie the game at 1-1.
The pressure kept coming for the Vees, who registered 20 shots on goal in the period and 30 overall through two periods with Say making 29 saves on 30 shots while Kaeden Lane wasn’t as busy in the Vees net but was solid on the 6 shots thrown his way in the middle stanza and turned aside 10 of the 11 shots he faced through 40 minutes of play.
The Vees earned their first lead of the game early into the 3rd period and was the 30th goal of the season for Josh Nadeau to put the Vees on top. Adam Eisele forced a turnover below the goal line and got the puck to Nadeau on the blocker side as he beat Say at the 1:14 mark of the final regulation period to give the Vees their first lead of the game at 2-1.
Penticton continued to apply pressure and almost were able to make it a two-goal game but Say kept the Silverbacks in the game before Salmon Arm, against the flow of play, was able to even the score courtesy of Zack Smith and a goal mouth scramble.
Tucker Hartmann made his way down the right-wing side and cut to the goal on his backhand, sending a shot on that Lane was able to get a piece of before Zack Smith followed up with sliding the puck over the goal line at the 8:17 mark of the 3rd period to tie the game at 2-2.
The Silverbacks got momentum following the goal, forcing chances to the front of the net with Lane and company standing tall as Salmon Arm outshot Penticton in the 3rd period by a 16-12 margin but, for the third straight game, the Vees headed to overtime in a 2-2 tie.
In the extra session, the Vees outshot the Silverbacks by a 4-1 margin and it was the newest Vee who iced the game. Aydar Suniev took advantage of a missed clearing attempt and recovered the loose puck in the left face-off circle, going from his forehand to his backhand as Say extended to make the initial save before Suniev jammed the puck by for his 2nd goal of the season and a 3-2 overtime victory.
Kaeden Lane turned aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced in his 23rd victory of the season while Owen Say made 43 saves on 46 shots in his 3rd overtime defeat of the season.
--
FINAL SCORE: 3-2 Vees (OT)
SHOTS ON GOAL: 46-28 Vees
3 STARS:
1) Aydar Suniev (1-0-1)
2) Owen Say (43 saves on 46 shots)
3) Beanie Richter (1-0-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Mat Bourgault (0-0-0)
Attendance: 780
--
The Vees (31-6-0-2) return home for the beginning of a three-game weekend on home ice as they host the West Kelowna Warriors (25-13-1-0) on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.