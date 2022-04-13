The Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies began their season on a fun note by using a unique scoring system for the first event of 2022.
Scores were calculated by choosing to count either the odd holes or the even holes. The total was then doubled and handicap subtracted to arrive at the final score.
The winners were:
First flight: Belinda Daniel, 58; first Christine Haessig, 69, second; Pat Gartrell, 70, third
Second flight: Angie Brock, 76, first; Barb Oleschuck, 77, second; Marguerite Tamblyn, third.