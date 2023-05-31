After a productive half-season with the Penticton Vees, forward Nic DeGraves is on his way back to Alberta to captain the Brooks Bandits.
The Vees announced Tuesday that DeGraves’ playing rights have reverted back to the Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League at the end of the season as a condition of the trade that brought him to B.C. in late 2022.
DeGraves, a six-foot, 170-pound Edmonton product, scored 33 points in 29 regular season games with the Vees and another 15 points in 17 playoff games en route to the BCHL championship.
DeGraves won the AJHL championship with Brooks in 2021-22 before parting ways with the club. That’s water under the bridge now.
“Although not with our team last season, Nic has been a Bandit through and through. From his days as an affiliate player back in 2019, his growth as a player and more importantly as a person is quite simply astonishing,” said Bandits coach Ryan Papaioannou in a press release.
“Nic has been through an incredible amount as a junior hockey player, from injury adversity, shortened seasons, trades and championships. His experience is second to none and that along with our relationship make him an ideal choice for our next captain.”
DeGraves is committed to Penn State University after junior hockey.